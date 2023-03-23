NWS: Spring river flood risk still ‘well above normal’

Spring Flood Outlook
Spring Flood Outlook(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Earlier in March, the National Weather Service released its third Spring Flood Outlook calling for ‘well above normal’ risk of flooding along the Mississippi River and a ‘near to above normal’ threat of flooding on tributary rivers.

While the overall threat of major flooding (18 feet) on the Mississippi River has decreased, NWS said the risk of minor (15 feet) to moderate (16 feet) flooding remains at 95% or greater.

Other local rivers such as the Rock, Wapsipinicon and Cedar have a near normal risk for spring flooding.

Two key factors are tied to potential flooding: temperatures and how quickly the snow melts to our north near the headwaters of the Mississippi River.

Those areas have seen near record amounts of snowfall and moisture during the winter season. Rapids snowmelt would lead to an increased risk of flooding, while a slower snowmelt would decrease the threat.

Any additional heavy rain events locally could change the overall flood potential given the fact that soil moisture are above normal for the season.

For more details on the threat of flooding at different locations along the Mississippi River, as well as the Rock, Wapsi, Cedar, Iowa, Maquoketa and Green rivers, click here to view the entire Spring Flood Outlook from the National Weather Service Quad Cities.

You can check the latest river levels and forecasts anytime right here on KWQC.com.

