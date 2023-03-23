Rock Island County Board honors Moline boys basketball

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline boys’ basketball team broke school history by becoming Moline High School’s first-ever team to win the state basketball championship. In honor of the team’s accomplishment, the newly minted Moline Maroons boys basketball team was recognized at the monthly meeting of the Rock Island County Board.

The Rock Island County Board announced Tuesday, that March 21st will be recognized as “Moline Maroons Day in Rock Island County” to honor Moline High School’s first boys basketball state winning team.

At the meeting, Coach Sean Taylor and Assistant Coach Patrick Rangel were on hand with the team and their parents for the county board presentation, stated a media release stated from Rock Island County officials.

“To win the state championship in Illinois with the Chicago teams, the suburban teams and the powerhouse downstate teams, is really incredible and - so-huge congratulations to this team,” said Board Member and Moline High alum Porter McNeil, which was followed by a standing ovation for the Maroon’s team and coaches, according to the media release.

