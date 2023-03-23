Scattered showers come to an end this morning

Rain and snow likely Friday night
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Scattered showers and storms will continue through sunrise for areas south of I-80.  Wet snow is mixing in along and north of highway 30 this morning as well, but roads are in good shape after a few warm days.  High temps have already occurred today and north winds will limit temps to the mid and low 40s this afternoon.  We will be dry to start out Friday before another system arrives by evening.  Rain will change over to snow overnight into Saturday morning with some accumulations possible on grassy surfaces.  Temps will recover to the mid 40s Saturday afternoon melting any of the snow we pick up.  Another system will arrive Sunday night into Monday, but it’s still too early to determine if it will be rain or snow.  Highs will average in the 40s and 50s through the next week.

TODAY: AM showers and colder. High: 43º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 30º Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Evening showers. High: 50º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “swatting” incident was reported Tuesday morning at the Muscatine High School.
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Muscatine High School Tuesday
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Clinton and Muscatine high schools Tuesday.
Clinton High School closes Tuesday after report of shots fired
‘Swatting’ incidents reported at multiple Iowa schools Tuesday
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say
Cody D. Lakose, 37, is charged with sexual expectation of a minor - cause to engage in act, a...
Former Central DeWitt teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Overnight Showers & Storms
First Alert Forecast: Chance of rain/storms Wednesday night
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Scattered showers and cloudy Wednesday
Thunderstorms are possible tonight
Thunderstorms are possible tonight