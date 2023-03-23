Scattered showers come to an end this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Scattered showers and storms will continue through sunrise for areas south of I-80. Wet snow is mixing in along and north of highway 30 this morning as well, but roads are in good shape after a few warm days. High temps have already occurred today and north winds will limit temps to the mid and low 40s this afternoon. We will be dry to start out Friday before another system arrives by evening. Rain will change over to snow overnight into Saturday morning with some accumulations possible on grassy surfaces. Temps will recover to the mid 40s Saturday afternoon melting any of the snow we pick up. Another system will arrive Sunday night into Monday, but it’s still too early to determine if it will be rain or snow. Highs will average in the 40s and 50s through the next week.

TODAY: AM showers and colder. High: 43º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 30º Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Evening showers. High: 50º.

