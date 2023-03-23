Supporting Local: Spring Break Finds at The Clothing Co.

The Clothing Co. is offering spring clothes and deals from multiple small businesses and vendors this month.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s spring break time and Katie Thompson owner of The Clothing Co. in LeClaire shares several businesses that are offering spring break deals, all in one spot, at The Clothing Co.

Thompson says there are 14 different small businesses at The Clothing Co. and all of them are offering some sort of deal.

Check out the website to lean more about the deals available, here.

The Clothing Co. and The Market information:

430 North Cody Road, LeClaire, Iowa

1800 7 Avenue, Moline, Illinois

https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

