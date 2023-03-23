Traffic Update: Upcoming, lane closure, Avenue of the Cities, 48th Street

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - City of Moline officials have announced an upcoming lane closure on Avenue of the Cities that will begin next week.

Beginning Monday, March 27, the eastbound, north lane, of Avenue of the Cities at 48th Street will be closed for utility work, stated a media release from city officials. The utility working on site, Metronet, anticipates re-opening the lane on March 28.

Delays are expected while the work is being completed, city officials said. The City of Moline encourages motorists to plan ahead and use an alternate route.

