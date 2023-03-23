Traffic Update: Upcoming Road construction and closure, south bound 7th Street at 12th Avenue, Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - City of Moline officials have announced an upcoming road construction project and road closure, beginning next week.

On Monday, southbound 7th Street at 12th Avenue will be closed to through traffic, stated a media release from Moline city officials. The contractor working on site, Centennial Contractors, anticipates the completion of road patching and re-opening of the road will be on April 7.

Delays are expected while the work is being completed, city officials said. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use an alternate route.

