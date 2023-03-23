Traffic Update: Upcoming Road construction and closure, south bound 7th Street at 12th Avenue, Moline

(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - City of Moline officials have announced an upcoming road construction project and road closure, beginning next week.

On Monday, southbound 7th Street at 12th Avenue will be closed to through traffic, stated a media release from Moline city officials. The contractor working on site, Centennial Contractors, anticipates the completion of road patching and re-opening of the road will be on April 7.

Delays are expected while the work is being completed, city officials said. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Henry Co.
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
Cody D. Lakose, 37, is charged with sexual expectation of a minor - cause to engage in act, a...
Former Central DeWitt teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student
Jack Sodeman-Dickey was wanted in Rock Island County.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. arrested
Crews respond to a crash on Grant Street in Bettendorf Wednesday.
Crews respond to tow truck vs. semi crash, State Street in Bettendorf

Latest News

TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
Katie Thompson shares details about The Clothing Co.
Supporting Local: Spring Break Finds at The Clothing Co.
Spring Flood Outlook
NWS: Spring river flood risk still ‘well above normal’