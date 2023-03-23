United Township basketball coach Ryan Webber steps down after 8 seasons

By Joey Donia
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - United Township basketball coach Ryan Webber is stepping down after 8 seasons. Webber is stepping away after 18 years of coaching to spend more time with his family.

“You kind of blink and I’m 18 years into this thing now and my kids are more important than my coaching career you know I’ve kind of had my time and now it’s you know I need to be more present in what they’re doing and it’s more about their memories and their moments and being apart of those, experiencing those with them than it is about stuff that I’m doing” said Webber.

Webber went 144-75 in eight seasons with United Township. He led the Panthers to the Elite 8 in 2016 and a Western Big 6 Championship in 2017.

