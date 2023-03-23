West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - Some parents in the West Carroll School District are upset after claiming teachers walked out at the high school Thursday.

TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of the school over the status of the school’s principal. While on the scene, TV crews saw some students leaving the school.

“We didn’t receive an email until I want to say, around 10 o’clock [Thursday] morning and it didn’t really address the problem,” Maegan Bartlett, a parent, said. “It just said this is a normal school day attendance is required and we have adequate staffing.”

The school district’s superintendent said there was no staffing shortage and students were leaving on their own.

“I’ve been to a school board meeting and questions are asked and there really is no definitive answers given, they just kind of talk around in circles,” Bartlett said.

Thursday night at 6 p.m. there is a scheduled meeting with the West Carroll School Board. A TV6 crew will attend to work to find out more.

In a statement from the West Carroll Education Association Co-Presidents Kris Yingling and Jeff Holley:

“The West Carroll School Board has been aware of the issues with Community Unit School District 314 Superintendent Julie Katzenberger for weeks. The West Carroll Education Association (WCEA) took a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Katzenberger nearly two weeks ago. That vote passed with an overwhelming majority.

Among the concerns that led to the vote of no confidence against Superintendent Katzenberger were:

Superintendent Katzenberger not keeping parents in the loop about student issues.

Superintendent Katzenberger regularly rejecting input from staff members when it comes to addressing students and school issues.

Loss of professional staff, support staff, and building administrators due to micromanaging and constant conflict with Superintendent Katzenberger, which shows the district is struggling to attract and retain top-quality educators for our students.

Teachers fearing retaliation from Superintendent Katzenberger for bringing up concerns at board meetings or to board members.

Then, on Wednesday morning, the West Carroll High School (WCHS) principal quit. Principal Jessica Love was the second permanent principal, but was the eighth administrator overall to lead WCHS in some capacity since the start of the school year. Wednesday night, WCEA again alerted the board saying the situation with Superintendent Katzenberger is an emergency and at a crisis level. The recent events at WCHS have escalated the determination of no confidence by the WCEA. The members are again requesting that the board take immediate action.”

