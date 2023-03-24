1 injured in rollover crash in rural Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Friday in rural Sterling.

Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after midnight to Galt Road and West Lincolnway.

According to deputies, the initial crash investigation determined that the vehicle was northbound on Galt Road and crossed into the southbound lane and drove onto the West shoulder near the intersection of Galt Road and West Lincolnway.

The vehicle continued northbound in the west ditch, went airborne, and rolled over before coming to rest in a farm field, deputies said.

The driver, Tony Terlizzi, 44, of Sterling, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was transported by ambulance to CGH Hospital in Sterling with suspected severe injuries, deputies said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.