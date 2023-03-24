1 injured in rollover crash in rural Sterling

One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Friday in rural Sterling.
One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Friday in rural Sterling.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Friday in rural Sterling.

Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after midnight to Galt Road and West Lincolnway.

According to deputies, the initial crash investigation determined that the vehicle was northbound on Galt Road and crossed into the southbound lane and drove onto the West shoulder near the intersection of Galt Road and West Lincolnway.

The vehicle continued northbound in the west ditch, went airborne, and rolled over before coming to rest in a farm field, deputies said.

The driver, Tony Terlizzi, 44, of Sterling, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was transported by ambulance to CGH Hospital in Sterling with suspected severe injuries, deputies said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
Police lights
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Henry Co.
Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf, Thursday.
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf Thursday afternoon
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area

Latest News

Rain changes to snow tonight
Rain changes to snow tonight
No Place To Call Home: Redlined
Drive, chip, and putt finals
Young QCA golfer preps for Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals
Young QCA golfer preps for Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals