4 local boutiques to host spring style show
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Four Quad Cities’ boutique businesses are partnering for an upcoming night of style.

Amy Defauw and Lauren Corwin (and two models wearing spring fashions) discuss the Spring Style Show set for Thursday, March 30 from 5-8 p.m. at the Bend Event Center, 910 Bend Boulevard, East Moline.

Participating retailers include Katsch Boutique, Brick & Mortar Boutique, 838 Boutique, and Theo & Co.

Attendees will experience a fashion show with over 60 looks. The owners from each store will talk about fashion trends and styling tips. After the show, guests can shop favorites from the runway at each boutique’s pop up store.

There will also be hor d’oeuvres, drinks and a cash bar, raffles, and more offered throughout the night.

Tickets to attend are priced at $30 and can be purchased at www.shopkatsch.com or at one of the participating boutiques.

