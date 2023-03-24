Clinton area’s two-day Consignment Crawl to kick off March 31

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2023 Consignment Crawl, Resale Tour, and Retail Shopping Spree returns to Clinton and Fulton from March 31-April 1.

Guests Lou Ray and Missy Hart Kock discuss the shopping event, the 38 participating businesses, and so much more. The hours for the two-day event are Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the event’s Facebook page to discover specific details at https://www.facebook.com/ConsignmentCrawlResaleTour

For more information, contact Grow Clinton at 721 South 2nd Street, Clinton. The phone number is 563-559-2193. Visit the website at https://www.growclinton.com/.

2023 Clinton Consignment Crawl, Resale Tour, and Retail Shopping Spree is set for March 31-April 1. (Grow Clinton)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.