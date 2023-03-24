Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf, Thursday afternoon

Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf, Thursday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a three vehicle crash in Bettendorf Thursday afternoon.

TV6 was on scene at the time of the crash at North 67 and 13th Street and was able to see responders on scene, working clear the scene of the crash. TV6 also saw one vehicle that ended up on its side.

Responders said they had to rescue two people from their vehicles.

TV6 has reached out to first responders on the condition of the people involved, but has not yet heard back.

TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
