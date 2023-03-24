Davenport budget approval to focus on street, sewer improvements

Davenport Budget Approval
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council has approved a budget that will go towards repairing streets and sewers.

The approval of the budget will allow $23 million for street repairs and $7.75 million for sewer improvements, city leaders stated during a news conference, Thursday morning.

“We’re going to have a lot of work going on, between $20 million, plus of street projects, and $7 million, plus in sewer projects,” said City of Davenport Assistant Public Works Director, Clay Merrit said. “We’ve got trail projects going on throughout the entire city, so there’s a lot of construction occurring.”

Merrit added that drivers will need to be patient during all of the construction projects and since these plans will impact area drivers, city officials are encouraging residents to check the city website or sign up to receive weekly updates on mobile devices by signing up for Alert Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Henry Co.
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
Jack Sodeman-Dickey was wanted in Rock Island County.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. arrested
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Cody D. Lakose, 37, is charged with sexual expectation of a minor - cause to engage in act, a...
Former Central DeWitt teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student

Latest News

Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf, Thursday.
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf, Thursday afternoon
First Alert Forecast - A bit of sun Friday before more rain and snow!
TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school