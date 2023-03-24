Davenport budget approval to focus on street, sewer improvements

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council has approved a budget that will go towards repairing streets and sewers.

The approval of the budget will allow $23 million for street repairs and $7.75 million for sewer improvements, city leaders stated during a news conference, Thursday morning.

“We’re going to have a lot of work going on, between $20 million, plus of street projects, and $7 million, plus in sewer projects,” said City of Davenport Assistant Public Works Director, Clay Merrit said. “We’ve got trail projects going on throughout the entire city, so there’s a lot of construction occurring.”

Merrit added that drivers will need to be patient during all of the construction projects and since these plans will impact area drivers, city officials are encouraging residents to check the city website or sign up to receive weekly updates on mobile devices by signing up for Alert Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.