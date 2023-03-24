Davenport Fire Department to host car seat installation event, Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department invites the public, parents and caregivers to stop by any three of their stations, this weekend, to learn more about car seat safety, during the department’s car seat installation event.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, car seat techs from the DFD will serve as instructors to provide education on car seat installation in the south side parking lot at the Central Station, 331 Scott Street, stated a Facebook post from DFD. Additional locations for those interested in receiving a tutorial on car seat installation include Station Six, 1735 West Pleasant Street, and Station Seven, 2302 West 67th Street.

If Saturday does not work for your schedule, you can make an appointment, here, department officials said. A full 2023 schedule is available, here.

