Davenport Fire Department to host car seat installation event, Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department invites the public, parents and caregivers to stop by any three of their stations, this weekend, to learn more about car seat safety, during the department’s car seat installation event.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, car seat techs from the DFD will serve as instructors to provide education on car seat installation in the south side parking lot at the Central Station, 331 Scott Street, stated a Facebook post from DFD. Additional locations for those interested in receiving a tutorial on car seat installation include Station Six, 1735 West Pleasant Street, and Station Seven, 2302 West 67th Street.

If Saturday does not work for your schedule, you can make an appointment, here, department officials said. A full 2023 schedule is available, here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
Police lights
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Henry Co.
Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf, Thursday.
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf Thursday afternoon
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home
Deborah Greenlief, 61, pled guilty to the misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be...
Former Warren Co. teacher accused of abusing student pleads guilty to lesser charges

Latest News

scam alert
SCAM ALERT: Bettendorf police warn of utility worker scam
Bettendorf police are warning the public of a utility worker scam, after a theft at a home in...
SCAM ALERT: Person posed as utility worker in Bettendorf
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
First Alert Day: Rain changes over to snow overnight
1 injured in rollover crash in rural Sterling