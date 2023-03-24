Davenport Police to hold Coffee with a Cop events

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have announced a series of weekly Coffee with Cop events throughout April and early May.

Residents will get the chance to have some coffee and conversation with officers at several Hy-vee locations in Davenport.

“We want our officers to connect with the residents in our community,” said Sergeant Andrew Harris, Community Impact Team Supervisor. “It’s about having conversations and interacting with our neighbors in meaningful ways, outside of a call for service. We want to have a chance to talk about topics that they find interesting or have questions about.”

Organizers also say the goal of Coffee with a Cop is to break down barriers between police and community members and give residents an opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know local officers.

The date and locations for the events are as follows:

Thursday, April 6 – Rockingham Road Hy-Vee located at 3019 Rockingham Rd Thursday



April 13 – West Locust Hy-Vee located at 2351 W Locust St Thursday



April 20 - West Kimberly Hy-Vee located at 2200 W Kimberly Rd Thursday



April 27 – East Kimberly Hy-Vee located at 1823 E Kimberly Rd Thursday



May 4 – Utica Ridge Hy-Vee located at 4064 E 53rd St

Each event will be hosted from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with 3 - 4 officers from different ranks and divisions. For more information, click here.

