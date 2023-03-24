Flower and Garden Show returns to QCCA Expo Center

The Flower and Garden Show returns to the QCCA Expo Center this weekend.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Good news for gardening enthusiasts or anyone else looking for weekend plans in the QCA, the Flower and Garden Show returns to the QCCA Expo Center this weekend, and officials say this year, there will be more flowers than ever before.

The Flower and Garden Show will be open to the public Friday, noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a media release from the QCCA Expo Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for children aged six to 15 and admission is free for children five and under. Friday is Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. Anyone 65-years-old and above, and/or military veteran or active duty is able to attend the show for $6, stated the media release.

The show will include beautiful landscapes and outdoor displays, officials from QCCA Expo Center said. Additionally, most of the flowers and plants seen at the show will be available for purchase on Monday, beginning at 2 p.m. in the North Hall of the Expo Center.

QCCA Expo Center’s media release included a schedule that is as follows:

Friday: noon to 8 p.m.

  • 2 p.m.: Emily Swihart
  • U of IL Extension Horticulture Educator, ‘How to Plant and Care for Trees’
  • 4 p.m.: Dick Potter, U of IL Extension Master Gardener, Riverside Rain Garden
  • 6 p.m.: Jimmy Wiebler, Nahant Naturalist & Researcher, Frogs

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Noon: Oliver Lincoln, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bats
  • 2 p.m.: Paul Crosser, U of IL Extension Master Gardener, ‘Native plant and seed collection, processing and germination techniques’
  • 4 p.m.: Jody Zimmerman, West High School, Light Pollution
  • 6 p.m.: Paige Burke, Monarch Rescue Team, All about Monarchs

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Noon: Jim Knorr, U of IL Extension Master Gardener, ‘Energy Savings for the Homeowner’
  • 2 p.m.: Dave Arensdorf, U of IL Extension Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, ‘The Future for Modern Sustainable Gardening’

To learn more about the Flower and Garden show, visit QCCAexpocenter.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Henry Co.
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
Jack Sodeman-Dickey was wanted in Rock Island County.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. arrested
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Cody D. Lakose, 37, is charged with sexual expectation of a minor - cause to engage in act, a...
Former Central DeWitt teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student

Latest News

No Place To Call Home- Redlined
Drive, chip, and putt finals
Young QCA golfer preps for Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals
Young QCA golfer preps for Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals
The Quad-Cities is in a housing crisis that threatens our neighborhoods. Rents are soaring....
No Place to Call Home: Redlined