Flower and Garden Show returns to QCCA Expo Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Good news for gardening enthusiasts or anyone else looking for weekend plans in the QCA, the Flower and Garden Show returns to the QCCA Expo Center this weekend, and officials say this year, there will be more flowers than ever before.

The Flower and Garden Show will be open to the public Friday, noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a media release from the QCCA Expo Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for children aged six to 15 and admission is free for children five and under. Friday is Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. Anyone 65-years-old and above, and/or military veteran or active duty is able to attend the show for $6, stated the media release.

The show will include beautiful landscapes and outdoor displays, officials from QCCA Expo Center said. Additionally, most of the flowers and plants seen at the show will be available for purchase on Monday, beginning at 2 p.m. in the North Hall of the Expo Center.

QCCA Expo Center’s media release included a schedule that is as follows:

Friday: noon to 8 p.m.

2 p.m.: Emily Swihart

U of IL Extension Horticulture Educator, ‘How to Plant and Care for Trees’

4 p.m.: Dick Potter, U of IL Extension Master Gardener, Riverside Rain Garden

6 p.m.: Jimmy Wiebler, Nahant Naturalist & Researcher, Frogs

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Noon: Oliver Lincoln, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bats

2 p.m.: Paul Crosser, U of IL Extension Master Gardener, ‘Native plant and seed collection, processing and germination techniques’

4 p.m.: Jody Zimmerman, West High School, Light Pollution

6 p.m.: Paige Burke, Monarch Rescue Team, All about Monarchs

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Noon: Jim Knorr, U of IL Extension Master Gardener, ‘Energy Savings for the Homeowner’

2 p.m.: Dave Arensdorf, U of IL Extension Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, ‘The Future for Modern Sustainable Gardening’

To learn more about the Flower and Garden show, visit QCCAexpocenter.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.