‘Impractical Joker’ show on April Fools Day is a fundraiser for Gilda’s Club

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gilda’s Club Quad Cities taps into the legacy of laughter inspired by Gilda Radner at the “Live from QC…It’s Saturday Nite! Gala” presented by Genesis Cancer Care Institute on April 1--April Fool’s Day--featuring a comic nicknamed " Impractical Joker” at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave. Davenport.

James “Murr” Murray, the featured comedian, discusses the stand-up event and his blend of humor that includes hidden camera comedy. The night will additionally feature music by Soul Storm.

A pre-event Meet and Greet VIP gathering (with limited ticketing) with Murr is new this year. For an additional $75 per person, participants can spend an hour with Murr in the VIP Lounge.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m. The VIP Meet and Greet with Murr begins at 5:30 p.m.,

Tickets are $75 each or $500 for a table of eight (savings of $100.) Tickets are available here or call 563-326-7504.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, silent auction, Fund-A-Need, whiskey/wine/craft Beer pull, Adopt a Chemo Care Bag, and dancing are all included in the night’s festivities.

The funds raised will benefit families and individuals in the Quad Cities living with cancer.

