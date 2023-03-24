Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Giving’ March 29 to benefit Junior Achievement

100% of Wednesday’s sales at local Jersey Mike’s eateries will go to to JA of The Heartland
Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Giving’ March 29 to benefit Junior Achievement
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Helping local kids own their economic success can be as easy as grabbing a sub sandwich.

Junior Achievement of the Heartland once again joined forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs in Davenport, Dubuque, and Moline for the 13th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

Katie Sothmann, Senior Director, Marketing & Special Events for JA of The Heartland and Aaron Lees, Owner, Jersey Mike’s Subs, discuss the partnership and that all month customers can make a donation to Junior Achievement at local Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, when local Jersey Mike’s locations will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Junior Achievement.

With more than 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the United States, the Davenport, Dubuque and Moline stores have ranked in the top four for the amount raised in previous years.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference. Locally, Jersey Mike’s stores raised over $100,000 last year.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
Police lights
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Henry Co.
Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf, Thursday.
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf Thursday afternoon
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home
Deborah Greenlief, 61, pled guilty to the misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be...
Former Warren Co. teacher accused of abusing student pleads guilty to lesser charges

Latest News

Spring Style Show at Bend Expo Center, East Moline, set for March 30
4 local boutiques to host spring style show
Grow Clinton Consignment Crawl to be held March 31-April 1
Clinton area’s two-day Consignment Crawl to kick off March 31
Impractical Joker is headline entertainment for 2023 Gilda's Club Gala
‘Impractical Joker’ show on April Fools Day is a fundraiser for Gilda’s Club
Paint For A Purpose fundraiser for Brantley's Wings on April 1 in DeWitt, IA
‘Paint for a Purpose’ fundraiser for Brantley’s Wings