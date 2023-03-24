Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Giving’ March 29 to benefit Junior Achievement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Helping local kids own their economic success can be as easy as grabbing a sub sandwich.

Junior Achievement of the Heartland once again joined forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs in Davenport, Dubuque, and Moline for the 13th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

Katie Sothmann, Senior Director, Marketing & Special Events for JA of The Heartland and Aaron Lees, Owner, Jersey Mike’s Subs, discuss the partnership and that all month customers can make a donation to Junior Achievement at local Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, when local Jersey Mike’s locations will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Junior Achievement.

With more than 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the United States, the Davenport, Dubuque and Moline stores have ranked in the top four for the amount raised in previous years.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference. Locally, Jersey Mike’s stores raised over $100,000 last year.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.