King’s Harvest Pet Rescue to host Kitten Shower, Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Attention kitten lovers, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue’s annual Kitten Shower returns this weekend, as the shelter prepares for the upcoming kitten season.

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, 2504 West Central Park Avenue A, will hold the shelter’s annual Kitten Shower, Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. to prepare shelter staff for the increase in kittens that come into the shelter, during kitten season, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue officials said. The Kitten Shower will include games, activities, sweet treats, a photo wall, and more.

Officials say on average, they rescue and foster around 400 kittens and their mothers each kitten season.

Officials added that all proceeds from Saturday’s event go back into the shelter towards upkeep of the facility, providing food and shelter for the animals and assisting with any unexpected veterinary bills.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.