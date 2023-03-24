‘Paint for a Purpose’ fundraiser for Brantley’s Wings

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sheila Boyd of SB Originals is hosting one of her numerous “Paint for A Purpose” fundraising events to benefit Brantley’s Wings on April 1 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th Street, DeWitt.

Boyd invites interested participants to join in for an afternoon of fun, fellowship and inspiration and to pre-register to guarantee a spot here. All ages and abilities are welcome.

The artists will start with a blank canvas and end with a butterfly representing rebirth and new life. Water-based acrylics will be the paint medium. All supplies to paint one canvas are included with each registration No prior painting experience is required. Final project will be a 20x16 stretch canvas panel.

The event is to bring awareness and support to child abuse during Child Abuse Awareness Month. The non-profit honors Brantley, a brave little four-year old boy who was killed by the hands of his mother’s boyfriend.

There is an additional Paint for a Purpose Party slated for April 30 from 3-5:30 p.m. at Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities in Davenport, too. See the link for more information about this event HERE.

Sheila Boyd is a DeWitt artist that creates original paintings and an art teacher hosting paint parties for hire and charitable causes. For more information, visit the website at https://www.sheilaboydsboriginals.com/ or call 563-357-0871.

The fundraiser will be held at DeWitt Community Center on April 1, 2023. (Sheila Boyd--SB Originals)

