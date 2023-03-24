Partly cloudy today ahead of rain and snow tonight

Rain and snow likely by tonight
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will be dry during the daytime hours today and will even see some sunshine helping temps climb back to the 40s and 50s, but it’s tonight where most of our focus is as of this writing.  Rain will approach the area from the south and eventually change over to snow.  The track of the system will be ever so important for our snowfall forecast.  There will likely be a stripe of 2″+ of snow in or very near the QCA, but until the rain starts changing to snow we won’t know for certain.  Thus, please pay attention to any forecast updates through today and tonight.  Another system will arrive Sunday into Monday that could also bring us a wintry mix.  Overall though, each afternoon will be in the 40s and 50s so much of the snow we pick up will melt quickly.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain/Snow.  Low: 32º Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow showers. High: 46º.

