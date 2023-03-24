Red Cross partners with QCA fire departments to install free smoke alarms, Moline

(WHSV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the American Red Cross, their home fire campaign has helped save 45 lives in the Illinois region, and this weekend volunteers and community partners including the Davenport Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Fire Department and Group O will be installing free smoke alarms in Moline, as part of the national Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative.

The Sound the Alarm event will kickoff Saturday at 9 a.m. with remarks and volunteer training at the Red Cross office, 1100 River Drive, followed by smoke alarm installations at area homes where volunteer teams will discuss home fire safety with families, stated a media release from Red Cross officials.

Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter executive director, Trish Burnett will also be present at the event, according to Red Cross’s media release.

This work was made possible thanks to financial donations from corporate partners including Motorola Solutions Foundation, Bank of America, ComEd and Peoples Gas, Red Cross officials said.

To learn more, visit redcross.org.

