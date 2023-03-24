Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers

Traffic camera video shows a crash in Baltimore County, Maryland that killed six construction workers on the Beltway. (Source: WBAL, CNN, SAFETYVID.COM/MDOT)
By Kim Dacey, WBAL
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (WBAL) - Traffic camera video shows a crash in Baltimore County, Maryland that killed six construction workers on the Beltway Wednesday.

The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over the median and into the middle of a work zone.

Maryland State Police have not yet concluded their investigation into the cause, but they have identified the victims as:

  • Mahlon Simmons II, 52, and Mahlon Simmons III, 31, who were father and son
  • Rolando Ruiz, 46
  • Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43
  • Jose Armando Escobar, 52
  • Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46

The driver of the car was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center, police said.

Dimaggio’s husband was too distraught to talk on camera but said “she loved her job, but this site terrified her.”

Sabrina Rasheed, a driving instructor and owner of Integrity Driving School in Lansdowne, says she talked about the accident in her driving classes yesterday, using it to illustrate how quickly things can happen on the road.

Rasheed said it appears the black car may have been changing lanes while the white car was in its blind spot and “speeding aggressively.”

“I tell my students, we are all speeding to get where? Walmart is going to be there at the end of the day. Home is going to be there at the end of the day. Your job is going to be there at the end of the day,” Rasheed said. “I’ll take a write-up for being late. At least I get to live to see tomorrow. Six people out there won’t see tomorrow.”

Rasheed said she hopes her students will take that advice to heart, and she feels heartbroken for all the families involved in Wednesday’s fatal crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. The investigation will include an analysis of the safety of highway construction zones.

