The Weeknd named most popular artist in the world

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners...
According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.(The Weeknd / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Weeknd has been officially named the most popular artist in the world.

According to Guinness World Records, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is statistically the most popular musician on the planet.

The organization says no one even comes close, based on his popularity rating on Spotify data.

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.

He also became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners last month.

Guinness says Miley Cyrus is the Weeknd’s closest competitor with 82.4 million monthly listeners.

Next is Shakira, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Rihanna. After Rihanna, the closest male competitor is Ed Sheeran.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
Police lights
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Henry Co.
Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf, Thursday.
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf Thursday afternoon
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home
Deborah Greenlief, 61, pled guilty to the misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be...
Former Warren Co. teacher accused of abusing student pleads guilty to lesser charges

Latest News

Cadence Masterpool
Amber Alert issued for teenager abducted in Central Texas
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
LIVE: Biden, Trudeau to hold news conference
A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy...
Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Michigan 1st state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial