Bettendorf Middle School to host STEM Expo, Saturday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Students will have the opportunity to participate in fun and educational science, technology, engineering, and math activities for kids this weekend at the ‘Bett STEM Expo,’ and event organizers say the event is free and open to all children and their families.
The ‘Bett STEM Expo’ will be held at the Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and event organizers say some of the activities involved include hands-on experiments and displays including:
- Art and Science
- Beekeeping
- BHS Science and Conservation Clubs
- Birds of Prey
- Chemical Reaction Robots
- Driving Simulator
- Exploring the Heart
- Iowa Flood Center
- John Deere VR Welding
- Let’s Match with Shive-Hattery
- Materials Science
- Math Puzzles and Logic Mazes
- Med Student 1010
- Meteorology
- Oobleck and Bristlebots
- Physical Therapy Obstacle Course
- Physician Assistant Exhibit
- Physics of a Spiral Pass
- Robotics
- Robots and Manufacturing
- SAU Chemistry Department
- SAU Science Education
- Science Applied to Life
- Seatbelt Convincer
- Sensational Seeds
- Spin Art
- Storm Water
- Technology of Music
- Transportation of the MS River
- Ubett Robotics Team
- Veterinary Medicine
- Watersheds Work
- Wetland Wonders
- World of Sound
