Bettendorf Middle School to host STEM Expo, Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Students will have the opportunity to participate in fun and educational science, technology, engineering, and math activities for kids this weekend at the ‘Bett STEM Expo,’ and event organizers say the event is free and open to all children and their families.

The ‘Bett STEM Expo’ will be held at the Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and event organizers say some of the activities involved include hands-on experiments and displays including:

Art and Science

Beekeeping

BHS Science and Conservation Clubs

Birds of Prey

Chemical Reaction Robots

Driving Simulator

Exploring the Heart

Iowa Flood Center

John Deere VR Welding

Let’s Match with Shive-Hattery

Materials Science

Math Puzzles and Logic Mazes

Med Student 1010

Meteorology

Oobleck and Bristlebots

Physical Therapy Obstacle Course

Physician Assistant Exhibit

Physics of a Spiral Pass

Robotics

Robots and Manufacturing

SAU Chemistry Department

SAU Science Education

Science Applied to Life

Seatbelt Convincer

Sensational Seeds

Spin Art

Storm Water

Technology of Music

Transportation of the MS River

Ubett Robotics Team

Veterinary Medicine

Watersheds Work

Wetland Wonders

World of Sound

