Covenant Family Solutions, mental health provider, opens Davenport location

Covenant Family Solutions, held a ribbon cutting Friday to announce the grand opening of their Davenport location.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Those looking for mental health help in the QCA will now have another avenue to seek help from as one Eastern Iowa mental health provider has opened a location in Davenport.

Covenant Family Solutions, held a ribbon cutting Friday to announce the grand opening of their Davenport location, 5403 Victoria Avenue, and the Davenport team includes licensed mental health therapists who are experienced in providing care to individuals of all ages, families and couples, stated a media release from Covenant Family Solutions.

Officials with Covenant Family Solutions say it’s important to be able to access mental health help when you need it, and that at CFS, they are dedicated to being part of the solution and stand by their promise to provide timely access to care- often in the same week.

“Because of the services that we’re providing, people will be able to get in and see somebody, be able to handle depression, anxiety, and other things that they might be struggling with,” said Dr. Jacob Christenson, CEO of Covenant Family Solutions. “Whereas they might have to wait a long time to get into other clinics, we have immediate availability, and we can help people to really unleash their potential.”

Covenant Family Solutions has additional locations in Coralville, Cedar Rapids, Marion, Dubuque, and Cedar Falls, according to Covenant Family Solutions’ media release.

To learn more about Covenant Family Solutions, visit https://covenantfamilysolutions.com/locations/davenport-clinic/.

