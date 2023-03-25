Gradual clearing (and some melting snow) this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The weekend started out with a lot of snow, especially in the northern portions of our viewing area. Snow accumulations generally ranged from 8″ to 12″+ north of Highway 30, to 4″ to 8″ around the QC Metro. Lesser amounts of 1″ to 3″ could be found in the southern third of the region.

Some pretty impressive amounts for Saturday morning. (KWQC)

As temperatures slowly rise above the freezing mark, we’ll see some of that new snow melting—but take care if you plan to clear out the driveway or sidewalks. This type of wet, heavy snow can be strenuous to shovel for some. Conditions should begin to dry out this afternoon with gradual clearing and highs in the upper 30′s to the 40′s.

Partly cloudy skies tonight will give way to mostly cloudy and cool weather tomorrow. Look for additional rain chances (and possibly snow) Sunday and Sunday night into Monday, with unseasonably cool temperatures through much of the coming work week. Warmer readings in the 50′s, and light rain should return Wednesday through Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy skies, then gradual clearing, breezy and cool. High: 46°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and cool. Low: 28°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance for rain/snow. High: 45°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

