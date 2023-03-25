Gradual clearing (and some melting snow) this afternoon

Cool temperatures through the start of the week
A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until Noon for accumulating snow, slick roads and reduced visibility.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The weekend started out with a lot of snow, especially in the northern portions of our viewing area. Snow accumulations generally ranged from 8″ to 12″+ north of Highway 30, to 4″ to 8″ around the QC Metro. Lesser amounts of 1″ to 3″ could be found in the southern third of the region.

Some pretty impressive amounts for Saturday morning.
Some pretty impressive amounts for Saturday morning.(KWQC)

As temperatures slowly rise above the freezing mark, we’ll see some of that new snow melting—but take care if you plan to clear out the driveway or sidewalks. This type of wet, heavy snow can be strenuous to shovel for some. Conditions should begin to dry out this afternoon with gradual clearing and highs in the upper 30′s to the 40′s.

Partly cloudy skies tonight will give way to mostly cloudy and cool weather tomorrow. Look for additional rain chances (and possibly snow) Sunday and Sunday night into Monday, with unseasonably cool temperatures through much of the coming work week. Warmer readings in the 50′s, and light rain should return Wednesday through Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy skies, then gradual clearing, breezy and cool. High: 46°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Increasing cloudiness and cool. Low: 28°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance for rain/snow. High: 45°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon for accumulating snow
First Alert Day: Wet, Heavy Snow Continues This Morning
Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf, Thursday.
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf Thursday afternoon
Deborah Greenlief, 61, pled guilty to the misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be...
Former Warren Co. teacher accused of abusing student pleads guilty to lesser charges

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heavy snow this morning
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain changing to snow Friday night into early Saturday
Quad Cities' Most Reliable Forecast from KWQC-TV6 - 3/24/23 Midday Update
The Quad Cities Most Reliable Forecast - KWQC-TV6 - 3/24/23 - 1PM UPDATE
The Quad Cities Most Reliable Forecast - KWQC-TV6 - 3/24/23 - 1PM UPDATE