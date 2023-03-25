Iowa communities gathering together against proposed child labor bills

Two Iowa bills focusing on modifying current child labor laws are sparking discussions about child safety.(Lindsey Voss)
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Iowa bills focusing on modifying current child labor laws are sparking discussions about child safety.

The Davenport UFCW held a rally to educate and protest two Iowa bills, Senate File 542 and House File 647.

Contained within both bills are modifications to existing child labor laws in Iowa, and include the following amendments:

  • Encouraging youth to participate in “work-based learning,” and the Iowa Workforce Development providing waivers to children 14 to 17 years-old
  • Extending the hours a 14-year-old could work at night from four to six hours
  • Allowing 15-year-olds to work in assembly lines, and 16 and 17 year-olds to serve alcohol

“I think it preys on the vulnerable,” said Michael Olivera, the Political Coordinator for Local 111 Ironworkers. “I mean people that have the money you’re not going to have your kids going to work in factories or hazardous places, but people that need the money, the ones that are the most vulnerable are the ones they’re going after.”

Many attendees were adults who wanted to learn more about these bills and understand what the next generation could face if lawmakers pass these bills, and for Chloe Schaffer these bills could impact her greatly when she’s starting to apply for jobs.

“It’s not very fair that 14 year-olds and up will be put into danger like it was like hundreds of years ago,” Schaffer said.

Currently both bills have passed their respective committees, and are now headed for the general assembly for debate.

