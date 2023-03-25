Iowa fire departments and communities mourn death of Burlington firefighter

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa fire departments and communities are morning the death of a Burlington firefighter, who was battling cancer for months before news of his death was released on Thursday.

Iowa Professional Fire Fighters (IPFF) Vice President and Burlington, IA Local 301 President Ky Duttlinger died after a 10-month battle with colon cancer, according to a statement from the International Association of Fire Fighters.

“Ky positively impacted the lives of his brothers and sisters on the job, and the Burlington community he proudly protected, during his career as a fire fighter and union leader,” said General President Edward Kelly. “Our prayers are with his friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Friends of Duttlinger said that Duttlinger joined the Burlington Fire Department nearly 26 years ago and earned the respect of his fellow firefighters right away and became a very active member of Burlington Local 301.

The Burlington Fire Department created a Facebook post on Thursday saying “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of firefighter and local 301 president Ky Duttlinger ... There is no doubt he has positively influenced thousands of lives both locally and across the State of Iowa.”

