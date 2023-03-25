One dead, several injured in Macomb house party shooting

One dead, several injured in Macomb house party shooting
One dead, several injured in Macomb house party shooting(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - One person is dead and several are injured after a shooting at a house party in Macomb, according to the Macomb Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at a house party in the 500 block of or North Johnson Street about 1:55 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the gunfire erupted after a fight broke out.

Police reported that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and several other people were struck by gunfire and transported to McDonough District Hospital.

The hospital implemented lockdown procedures as a precautionary measure.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there doesn’t appear to be a threat to public at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Macomb Police Department at 309-833-4505 or the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.

Police said anyone with video of the incident should email it to citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com

The Macomb Police Department was assisted by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Lifeguard Ambulance, and Galesburg Area EMS Ambulance have been on scene.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf, Thursday.
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf Thursday afternoon
FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon for accumulating snow
First Alert Day: Wet, Heavy Snow Continues This Morning
Deborah Greenlief, 61, pled guilty to the misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be...
Former Warren Co. teacher accused of abusing student pleads guilty to lesser charges

Latest News

FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon for accumulating snow
First Alert Day: Wet, Heavy Snow Continues This Morning
Your First Alert Forecast
High School Sports: March 24
Fort Madison, Iowa, 40 year sentence for hidden camera
Fort Madison, Iowa, 40 year sentence for hidden camera