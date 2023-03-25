Push to expand voting rights in US for those held in jails

Push to expand voting rights in US for those held in jails
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Criminal justice and election officials, along with voting rights advocates, are working across the United States to expand voting among jail detainees. The effort is an acknowledgement that tens of thousands of people being held pretrial haven’t lost that fundamental right to vote.

In Chicago, hundreds of people in the Cook County Jail have been voting in this year’s mayor’s race. Other places where voting rights advocates have worked with local election and jail officials to offer voting for detainees include Denver, Harris County, Texas, Los Angeles County and the District of Columbia. In Illinois, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says voting brings a sense of empowerment and is a way to inspire change.

