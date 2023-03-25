Heavy snow this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Noon for accumulating snow***

The weekend starts with morning snow, gradually changing to all rain into early afternoon. Snow accumulations will be likely for much of the region, with totals ranging from 1″ to 3″ south, to 4″ to 6″ in the metro, to 6″ to 8″ in our NE counties. Expect slick roads and visibility issues this morning. Also keep in mind this type of wet, heavy snow can be strenuous to shovel for some. WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES remain in effect until 1 PM for much of the TV6 viewing area. Conditions should begin to dry out this afternoon, as highs reach the 40′s. Partly cloudy skies tonight will give way to mostly cloudy and cool weather tomorrow. Look for additional rain chances Sunday and Sunday night into Monday, with unseasonably cool temperatures through much of the coming work week. Expect warmer readings Wednesday through Friday.

TODAY: Morning snow (heavy at times), ending by noon. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 46°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 28°. Wind: N 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance for rain and/or snow. High: 45°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.