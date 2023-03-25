Heavy snow this morning

Slushy accumulations likely for much of the QCA
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Noon for accumulating snow***

The weekend starts with morning snow, gradually changing to all rain into early afternoon. Snow accumulations will be likely for much of the region, with totals ranging from 1″ to 3″ south, to 4″ to 6″ in the metro, to 6″ to 8″ in our NE counties. Expect slick roads and visibility issues this morning. Also keep in mind this type of wet, heavy snow can be strenuous to shovel for some. WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES remain in effect until 1 PM for much of the TV6 viewing area. Conditions should begin to dry out this afternoon, as highs reach the 40′s. Partly cloudy skies tonight will give way to mostly cloudy and cool weather tomorrow. Look for additional rain chances Sunday and Sunday night into Monday, with unseasonably cool temperatures through much of the coming work week. Expect warmer readings Wednesday through Friday.

TODAY: Morning snow (heavy at times), ending by noon. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 46°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 28°. Wind: N 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance for rain and/or snow. High: 45°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 received emails and calls from the concerned parents claiming teachers were walking out of...
West Carroll School District parents upset, claimed teachers walked out at the high school
The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
Crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf, Thursday.
Crews respond to multiple vehicle crash in Bettendorf Thursday afternoon
First Alert Day
First Alert Day: Rain changes to wet snow overnight
Deborah Greenlief, 61, pled guilty to the misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be...
Former Warren Co. teacher accused of abusing student pleads guilty to lesser charges

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain changing to snow Friday night into early Saturday
Quad Cities' Most Reliable Forecast from KWQC-TV6 - 3/24/23 Midday Update
The Quad Cities Most Reliable Forecast - KWQC-TV6 - 3/24/23 - 1PM UPDATE
The Quad Cities Most Reliable Forecast - KWQC-TV6 - 3/24/23 - 1PM UPDATE
Rain changes to snow tonight
Rain changes to snow tonight