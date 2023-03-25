Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

The condition of those hospitalized was not immediately known.

