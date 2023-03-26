A gradual warm up by midweek

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The weather won’t be quite as active as yesterday, but we will see a chance for some light rain this afternoon. Clouds will stick with us as well, with highs only reaching the 30′s and 40′s north to the 50′s in some of our southern counties. Look for lingering clouds overnight, into Monday morning. We could see some sun by afternoon. Highs will remain in the 40′s through Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to the 50′s and 60′s Thursday and Friday. Expect rain again (and even a few thunderstorms) by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance for light rain. High: 48°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: An evening shower, then mostly cloudy skies. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. High: 46°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.