A gradual warm up by midweek

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The weather won’t be quite as active as yesterday, but we will see a chance for some snow mixed with rain this morning. Rain chances may continue into the afternoon hours, with highs only reaching the 30′s and 40′s. Look for lingering clouds overnight, into Monday morning. We could see some sun by afternoon. Highs will remain in the 40′s through Wednesday before returning to the 50′s and 60′s Thursday and Friday. Expect rain again by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance for rain or a rain/snow mix. High: 44°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: An evening shower, then mostly cloudy skies. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. High: 46°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

