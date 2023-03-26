One arrested following shots fired, standoff in East Moline

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Around 5:07 a.m., East Moline Police officers received a call for a report of shots fired near 15th avenue in East Moline. Upon arrival, officers found an injured man outside of a residence. He was given medical attention and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due to an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers were advised the suspect may have entered a home on 15th avenue. They then set up a perimeter around the home and attempted to call the suspect out of the home.

Around 9:30 a.m., the suspect was seen fleeing the home on 15th avenue on foot and was taken into custody without incident on 16th avenue.

The suspect was identified as Zaccheus Hayes, 23. He was later transported to the Rock Island County Jail on First Degree Murder charges. No bond has been set at this time.

His first appearance in court will be on Monday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will keep you updated both on air and online as we learn more.

