Police: 2 injured in shooting Friday night in Burlington

Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night in Burlington, police said.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night in Burlington, police said.

Officers responded at 11:23 p.m. to the 1400 block of Division Street and found an 18-year-old and a 27-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital, police said.

Officers also found shell casings on the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, police said you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

