Real Conversations: Black men’s violent encounters with law enforcement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we talk about a scene repeated time and time again, violent encounters with black men and law enforcement, some turning fatal.

The full web-exclusive extended episode includes:

  • Redrick Terry speaks with a licensed councilor about having these conversations with your children
  • Jasmine Butler talks with black mothers in the Quad Cities about raising sons in the community
  • Redrick Terry, Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams talk about their relationships with their mothers
  • Evan Denton breaks down 10 tips for how to survive incounters with the police.

Welcome to Real Conversations in the QC, a program in partnership with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA. Each month, TV6′s Redrick Terry, Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams and Jasmine Butler will talk with people in the Quad Cities community about topics impacting our community.

Each month Real Conversations in the QC will air on KWQC TV6 and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
Iowa schools in the Quad City schools are adjusting after Gov. Reynolds signed the Iowa...
Iowa Bathroom Bill creating changes in area schools
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
‘Swatting’ incident reported at Clinton and Muscatine high schools Tuesday.
TV6 Investigates: 911 call shows how Clinton ‘swatting’ started

Latest News

Real Conversations: Black men’s violent encounters with law enforcement - on air
Real Conversations in the QC
Real Conversations: Black men’s violent encounters with law enforcement- full hour
File Graphic
One arrested following shots fired, standoff in East Moline
Your First Alert Forecast