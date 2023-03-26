Real Conversations: Black men’s violent encounters with law enforcement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we talk about a scene repeated time and time again, violent encounters with black men and law enforcement, some turning fatal.

The full web-exclusive extended episode includes:

Redrick Terry speaks with a licensed councilor about having these conversations with your children

Jasmine Butler talks with black mothers in the Quad Cities about raising sons in the community

Redrick Terry, Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams talk about their relationships with their mothers

Evan Denton breaks down 10 tips for how to survive incounters with the police.

Welcome to Real Conversations in the QC, a program in partnership with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA. Each month, TV6′s Redrick Terry, Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams and Jasmine Butler will talk with people in the Quad Cities community about topics impacting our community.

