$2.1 million dollars allocated for Extreme Dream Project in Davenport; set to rehab vacant homes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Extreme Dream Project is designed to rehab vacant and abandoned homes in the Gaines Street corridor in Davenport. $2.1 million dollars has been awarded to the program to help with renovations.

TV6 had the chance to tour one of the currently vacant and abandoned homes on Warren Street. From holes in the walls to busted out and boarded up windows, this home meets the criteria for the Extreme Dream Project to a tee.

According to the Extreme Dream website, homes must be vacant for at least six months and have severe code violations where people cannot inhabit them.

Criteria for the Extreme Dream project in Davenport (KWQC STAFF)

Applications are now open for those who might be interested in buying and flipping these properties, but according to Susanne Knutsen, the Economic Development Manager for the City of Davenport, the rehab for each house is more than just giving it a facelift.

“We’re going to take a look at all their bids and make sure that all the major mechanicals are addressed,” Knutsen said. “That if there is foundation issues, is that addressed structurally, is that spoken to.”

According to 3rd Ward Alderman, Marion Meginnis, driving homeowners back to the Gaines Street corridor and revitalizing it is a priority for this project.

“I’m envisioning that if we do a couple of houses on a block, say that there may be other houses that will sell higher comps, more people interested in the area, what happens when you do a project like this is people see the work being done,” Meginnis said. “And even if they don’t participate themselves or in funding for this, they might decide to do something to their home.”

All in all, each home could receive up to $100,000 in matching funds from the city meaning each home could have close to $200,000 reinvested in them by the end of the day.

“$200,000 I mean, a lot of these houses have a long ways to go to get there,” Knutsen said. “But there’s many of them that $200,000 will above and beyond take care and make it into a very wonderful new home for someone.”

