Black Hawk College to host career fair

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Black Hawk College will be hosting a free career fair this week, open to the public, for those looking for employment.

Wednesday at Black Hawk College, 6600 34th Avenue in Building 4 on the second floor, dozens of employers will be available to meet with job applicants from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the 2023 Career Fair at Black Hawk College, stated a media release from BHC Career Services officials.

Career services officials say to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

Parking is available in Lot 1 off 70th Street, officials said.

For more information, call BHC Career Services at 309-796-5626. A full list of participating employers is available, here.

