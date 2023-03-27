Boil order issued for Village of Rapids City

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - A precautionary boil order has been issued for some residents in the Village of Rapids City.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Village of Rapids City Public Water Supply issued a precautionary boil order for those living on or between 17th and 12th Streets from the 200 block to 500 block, according to a media release from village officials.

At this time, officials say water services have been restored, but may be contaminated. Residents will be advised when the water is safe for drinking and free of contaminants, officials said.

Those in the affected area are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or cooking by bringing it to a rolling boil for at least five minutes, stated the media release.

For additional information, contact Village of Rapids City staff at 309-496-2321.

