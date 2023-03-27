Boil order lifted for Village of Rapids City

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - The precautionary boil order, issued Monday for some residents in the Village of Rapids City, has been lifted as of Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Village of Rapids City Public Water Supply issued a precautionary boil order for those living on or between 17th and 12th Streets from the 200 block to 500 block, according to a media release from village officials.

At the time of the order, officials said water services had been restored, but the water might be contaminated. Officials said that residents would be advised when the water is safe for drinking and free of contaminants.

Wednesday afternoon, city officials lifted the boil order.

For additional information, contact Village of Rapids City staff at 309-496-2321.

