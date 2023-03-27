Carver-Hawkeye Arena to hold free Final Four watch party

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is hosting a free watch party on Friday for the women’s national semifinal basketball game.

The Hawks will play the winner of Monday night’s game between South Caroline and Maryland. This is the Hawk’s first Final Four trip since 1993 and the first for Head Coach Lisa Bluder.

Doors for the watch party will open at 7:30 pm, an hour before the scheduled tipoff in Dallas. Fans can park for free in all Carver-Hawkeye Arena surrounding lots with no reserved parking.

More information will be available at hawkeyesports.com/wbbgameday/.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.