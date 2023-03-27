Carver-Hawkeye Arena to hold free Final Four watch party

The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is hosting a free watch party on Friday for the women’s national semifinal basketball game.

The Hawks will play the winner of Monday night’s game between South Caroline and Maryland. This is the Hawk’s first Final Four trip since 1993 and the first for Head Coach Lisa Bluder.

Doors for the watch party will open at 7:30 pm, an hour before the scheduled tipoff in Dallas. Fans can park for free in all Carver-Hawkeye Arena surrounding lots with no reserved parking.

More information will be available at hawkeyesports.com/wbbgameday/.

