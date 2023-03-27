Coroner identifies man killed in East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man killed in a shooting in East Moline Sunday morning has been identified by the coroner as 38-year-old Christopher F. Bivens.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was conducted Monday and preliminary findings show Bivens died from a traumatic gunshot wound.

East Moline Police responded Sunday about 5:07 a.m. to a report of shots fired near 15th avenue in East Moline, according to a media release.

Officers said they found an injured man outside of a residence. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due to an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, they were told the suspect may have entered a home on 15th Avenue. They then set up a perimeter around the home and attempted to call the suspect out of the house.

Around 9:30 a.m., the man was seen leaving the home on 15th Avenue on foot and was taken into custody without incident on 16th Avenue, police said.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Zaccheus Hayes, according to police. He was later taken to the Rock Island County Jail on first-degree murder charges. No bond has been set at this time.

Zaccheus Hayes, 23. (KWQC)

The investigation is ongoing by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.