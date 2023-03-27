Helping Iowa families by holding “Day of the Child”

Community Action and Early Access have come back to the Westland Mall in West Burlington for...
Community Action and Early Access have come back to the Westland Mall in West Burlington for the 8th annual Day of the Child event.(Lindsey Voss)
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - In the first event since the pandemic, the Community Action organization has brought back their event, the Day of the Child.

Community Action and Early Access have come back to the Westland Mall in West Burlington for the 8th annual Day of the Child event.

“I think one of the most wonderful things is it makes memories, so we have had moms come here who came when they were little children and now they’re back with their children,” said Tamee DeCoursey, an early childhood program coordinator for Community Action.

The purpose of this event is two-fold: first by allowing families in poverty to access resources and learn what organizations are available, and second by teaching children lessons in aspects like health, nature and nutrition.

“I’d say we’ve probably seen 100 families interested in getting information about Early Access,” said the Early Access Service Coordinator Lynn Sheagren.

Overall DeCoursey hopes this event brings families together and helps get children away from technology even for just a few minutes.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
Zaccheus Hayes, 23.
One arrested following shots fired, standoff in East Moline
Iowa schools in the Quad City schools are adjusting after Gov. Reynolds signed the Iowa...
Iowa Bathroom Bill creating changes in area schools
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting

Latest News

Two Iowa bills focusing on modifying current child labor laws are sparking discussions about...
Union workers, parents rally in Davenport against proposed child labor bills
Union workers, parents rally in Davenport against proposed child labor bills
Union workers, parents rally in Davenport against proposed child labor bills
Police: 2 injured in shooting Friday night in Burlington
Real Conversations in the QC
Real Conversations: Black men’s violent encounters with law enforcement