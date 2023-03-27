Helping Iowa families by holding “Day of the Child”

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - In the first event since the pandemic, the Community Action organization has brought back their event, the Day of the Child.

Community Action and Early Access have come back to the Westland Mall in West Burlington for the 8th annual Day of the Child event.

“I think one of the most wonderful things is it makes memories, so we have had moms come here who came when they were little children and now they’re back with their children,” said Tamee DeCoursey, an early childhood program coordinator for Community Action.

The purpose of this event is two-fold: first by allowing families in poverty to access resources and learn what organizations are available, and second by teaching children lessons in aspects like health, nature and nutrition.

“I’d say we’ve probably seen 100 families interested in getting information about Early Access,” said the Early Access Service Coordinator Lynn Sheagren.

Overall DeCoursey hopes this event brings families together and helps get children away from technology even for just a few minutes.

