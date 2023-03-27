Macomb Police identify suspect and deceased in weekend shooting

MACOMB (WGEM) - In a press conference on Monday, the Macomb Police Department identified the the suspect and deceased victim involved in the Macomb house party shooting.

Police identified Donell D. Williams, 23, of Macomb as the suspect. Police said Williams is a former Western Illinois University student.

According to police, Williams was in possession of a felony amount of illegal drugs and a firearm. This led to the charge of armed violence.

Police said more charges may be forthcoming and additional arrests could be made.

“This investigation at some point will turn into a forensic and ballistically driven case,” Macomb Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer said. “Priority has been given at the crime lab for our case, so all the road blocks are being pulled out, so we have that for our advantage.”

Hamer wouldn’t confirm whether or not Williams has a FOID card.

Police also identified Jerman Beathea, 26, of Chicago who died on the scene from gunshot wounds.

According to MPD, all of ten of the wounded victims are expected to recover.

Police said Williams will be arraigned in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Although the party was not in on campus or affiliated with WIU, President Guiyou Huang said the college strives to maintain a safe learning environment. Huang said the campus has many resources available for those affected by this incident.

”We are here to support everyone who might be directly effected or triggered by this event, take care of yourself and each other and together we will come back more resilient,” Huang said.

This is still an on-going investigation, anyone with information should call the Macomb Police Department at 309-833-4505 or the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.

Police said anyone with video of the incident should email it to citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com.

