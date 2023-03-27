Monday Morning Jumpstart: Getting your fitness routine back on track, post-vacation with ‘8 One 8 Fitness’

Back in the studio for this week’s Monday Morning Jumpstart is personal trainer and gym owner of ‘8 One 8 Fitness’, John Hunt.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Back in the studio for this week’s Monday Morning Jumpstart is personal trainer and gym owner of ‘8 One 8 Fitness’, John Hunt.

Hunt shares some advice on how to get back on track post-spring-break vacation. Hunt says some good ideas to help you get back on track include not immediately stepping on the scale, buying groceries, getting back to your normal fitness program or routine, creating a short-term goal to refocus, and reaching out to a professional to make a plan.

8 One 8 Fitness information:

Address: 724 40th Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa

Website: http://www.8one8fitness.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zaccheus Hayes, 23.
Man charged with murder following fatal shooting in East Moline
Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in East Moline shooting
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ohio after an altercation involving two...
2 teens in custody after officer dragged by car, police say
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Trenia Marie Cheatheam, 50, of Davenport, is charged with willful injury causing serious...
Davenport woman charged with striking man with her vehicle

Latest News

Black Hawk College to host career fair
Shelia L. Cooper, 33, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class C Felony,...
Woman charged with shooting 2 in Davenport
Police: Woman, teen left scene of assault while victim’s infant was still inside vehicle
Mercado on Fifth
Mercado On Fifth launches new market season