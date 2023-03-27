Monday Morning Jumpstart: Getting your fitness routine back on track, post-vacation with ‘8 One 8 Fitness’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Back in the studio for this week’s Monday Morning Jumpstart is personal trainer and gym owner of ‘8 One 8 Fitness’, John Hunt.

Hunt shares some advice on how to get back on track post-spring-break vacation. Hunt says some good ideas to help you get back on track include not immediately stepping on the scale, buying groceries, getting back to your normal fitness program or routine, creating a short-term goal to refocus, and reaching out to a professional to make a plan.

8 One 8 Fitness information:

Address: 724 40th Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa

Website: http://www.8one8fitness.com/

