Police: Woman, teen left scene of assault while victim’s infant was still inside vehicle

Rena Shannell McGee, 49, of Davenport, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman and a teen are facing charges after police say they stole cash from a woman, assaulted her and took off with her infant inside a vehicle Sunday night.

Rena Shannell McGee, 49, of Davenport, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; child stealing, a Class C felony; conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony; and second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Shanya A. Shelton, 17, also of Davenport, is charged as an adult with second-degree robbery.

Both are expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Monday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit:

At 10:51 p.m. Sunday, Davenport officers responded to Casey’s, 1691 W. 53rd St., for a reported robbery.

Officers learned McGee, Shelton and a woman were together in a gray 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Officers learned that McGee and Shelton conspired to take $4,000 from the woman’s wallet and hid it inside the vehicle.

While at Casey’s, the woman began accusing the two of taking her money and an argument ensued. The woman was assaulted by McGee, Shelton and two others.

McGee and Shelton then left the area in the vehicle; the woman’s infant was still inside.

Officers located the vehicle on West Kimberly Road and Brady Street and pulled it over in the 4300 block of Brady Street.

Officers searched the vehicle and found $1,060 in loose cash under the center console and $3,601 in a book bag hidden in the interior pocket by the driver’s seat, according to the affidavit.

