Round up donations supporting local non-profit services

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During the holidays many find cashiers asking if customers would like to round up their totals for charity, but where the money goes and if some of those funds are kept by the grocery chains was a concern for shoppers in our area.

Yearly round up campaigns support local non-profits, but where the money goes leaves many hesitant to donate.

“To me personally and to our board it always very important that especially when it comes to those round up dollars that people are seeing the impact of that of that so we work with the Fareway stores and Hy-Vee to work on mobility presentations,” said Sheri McMichael, the executive director of Variety, the Children’s Charity.

According to McMichael the charity works alongside Fareway and Hy-Vee throughout the year to collect funds for their mobility initiative. She says back in 2022 Fareway stores in Iowa raised 175,000 dollars that contributes to Variety’s bike donations to children across the state of Iowa.

“Small pennies can make a big difference, and our customers are very generous,” Hy-Vee representative Dawn Buzynski said.

Hy-Vee franchises often partner with Variety with round up programs, and note hundreds of shoppers donating some cents here and there through their checkouts. Buzynski also said holding round up drives are fundamental to the mission of Hy-Vee.

“The contributions that people give are the lifeblood of what we do and we’re not able to provide the needs of people without the contributions that people give,” Mjr. Robert Doliber, the Salvation Army’s Quad Cities coordinator said.

