Spring-like weather this week

60s and thunderstorms possible by Friday
Expect sunshine and a few clouds on tap for the region today, with temperatures in the 40's to near 50°.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Aside from some clouds in southern portions of the TV6 viewing area this morning, there will be plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon with a light north wind.

Tuesday will start off with a few clouds and temperatures in the 30s, but we recover nicely back to the upper 40s and lower 50s with sunshine throughout the day.

A cold front moves through Wednesday knocking temperatures back to the 40s, but a warm front moves back through Thursday and brings the potential for a few showers in the afternoon.

All attention is on a strong storm system set to move in Friday, bringing the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms with some severe thunderstorms possible. Details on timing, location of the strongest storms and where the warmer temperatures will be remain in question. Stay tuned to TV6 for updates this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool. High: 50°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 32°. Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. High: 52°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zaccheus Hayes, 23.
One arrested following shots fired, standoff in East Moline
Two Iowa bills focusing on modifying current child labor laws are sparking discussions about...
Union workers, parents rally in Davenport against proposed child labor bills
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Spring-like weather this week
The Quad Cities Most Reliable Forecast - 3/26/23 - Late Evening Update - KWQC-TV6
The Quad Cities Most Reliable Forecast - 3/26/23 - Late Evening Update - KWQC-TV6
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A gradual warm up by midweek
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Are we done with the snow? Not quite yet...