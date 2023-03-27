Spring-like weather this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Aside from some clouds in southern portions of the TV6 viewing area this morning, there will be plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon with a light north wind.

Tuesday will start off with a few clouds and temperatures in the 30s, but we recover nicely back to the upper 40s and lower 50s with sunshine throughout the day.

A cold front moves through Wednesday knocking temperatures back to the 40s, but a warm front moves back through Thursday and brings the potential for a few showers in the afternoon.

All attention is on a strong storm system set to move in Friday, bringing the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms with some severe thunderstorms possible. Details on timing, location of the strongest storms and where the warmer temperatures will be remain in question. Stay tuned to TV6 for updates this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool. High: 50°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 32°. Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. High: 52°.

